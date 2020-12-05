Crime
Teen, 16, shot in the face as bullets fired at house in predawn Chester, SC, shooting
A teen was shot in the face Saturday morning in Chester County, police said.
The 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.
His name and condition have not been released.
No arrests have been made, Dorsey said.
Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Pinckney Street around 5:30 a.m., said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Several shots were fired at the house from outside, he said.
No possible motive for the shooting has been released.
The shooting scene is outside the city of Chester near the intersection of S.C. 9 and U.S. 321., officials said. Deputies posted alerts about the incident on the sheriff’s office Facebook and Twitter social media.
