Teen girl shot in Chester; second teenager hurt in Chester County gunfire in 8 days

A teenage girl was shot Sunday night in Chester when bullets were fired into a home, police said.

The girl, 18, was found wounded by Chester Police Department officers around 9 p.m. at a home on Bailey Street, said Sgt. Randall Marsh of the police department.

The girl was taken by EMS to Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Chester with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Marsh said.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams said detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, but no arrests have been made.

The incident location is near the edge of the city limits close to the J.A. Cochran Bypass. Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted at the crime scene, Williams said.

The incident is the second shooting of a teen in Chester County in eight days.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting on Dec. 5 where a 16-year-old male was shot in the face at a home on Pinckney Street. That incident was just outside the Chester city limits.

Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the investigation into the Pinckney Street shooting remains ongoing. Suskin said deputies do not have any information that links the two shootings.