Woman killed, man wounded in Lancaster shooting at home near downtown

A woman is dead and a man wounded after a shooting incident Sunday in Lancaster, police said.

A Lancaster Police Department officer on patrol before 2 a.m. found both victims after they had been shot, said Kayla Vaughn, spokesperson for the police department. The officer heard yelling coming from a home on Witherspoon Street near downtown, Vaughn said.

Both victims were taken from the scene by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital. The woman later died, Vaughn said.

The man had injuries to his legs and remains hospitalized, Vaughn said.

The shootings are being investigated as a homicide and an an attempted murder, Vaughn said.

No arrests have been made.

The shootings happened about two blocks from the police department.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese has not yet released the name of the woman who was killed.

