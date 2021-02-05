SC man from near Columbia charged with killing teen rapper in York County

A South Carolina man from near Columbia has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenage rapper in York County, records show.

The shooting death was one of three teens killed in a three-hour period near Rock Hill on Jan. 23.

Khalil Lahenra Robinson, 20, of Winnsboro, S.C., was charged by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday night with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Paul Harts, according to jail and court records.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson confirmed Robinson had been charged. Tolson said the investigation remains ongoing.

Harts, 19, was shot in a car around 9:40 p.m. on McShea Drive near Brownstone Drive just outside of Rock Hill, sheriff officials said. Harts died later at a hospital, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Voluntary manslaughter is defined as “the unlawful killing of another without malice,” under South Carolina law. A conviction carries a sentence of two to 30 years in prison, state law shows. Robinson was denied bond Friday morning after a first court appearance and remains in the York County jail, York County court records show.

A second person from Rock Hill faces pending drug charges in connection with the incident, Tolson said. Christopher Lamont McCollough, 22, was arrested Friday, Tolson said.

“After weeks of diligent investigation our detectives believe these are the people responsible for the unnecessary death of Paul Harts,” Tolson said.

McCollough is in police custody pending service of arrest warrants, said Tolson and sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris.

Victim was a rapper, reports show

Harts was a rap music performer who went by the stage name of 18veno, according to reports from Yahoo.news, WCNC-TV, iHeart radio, the New York Daily News, and other outlets.

It is unclear what relationship there was between the suspects and the victim.

Sheriff officials have not released details about why Robinson and Harts, both from Fairfield County, were in York County more than 40 miles away from their homes.

Case was one of three killings on same night

The shooting death of Harts on Jan. 23 was one of three killings in York County within a three hour period, officials said. Two teens were killed in Rock Hill earlier that night on Byars Street, Rock Hill Police Department officials said.

The Rock Hill Byars street double homicide remains unsolved, police said.

Officials with the sheriff’s office and Rock Hill police have not said there is a connection between the two cases.

Check back for updates on this developing story.