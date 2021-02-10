Crime

Police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting in Rock Hill parking lot

Rock Hill, SC

A man was seriously wounded Wednesday night in a shooting outside a Rock Hill shopping center, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot near the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Cherry Road near the city’s southern boundary, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Chavis said.

Patrol, forensics, detectives and other police units were at the scene Wednesday night.

The shooting is the second in a commercial parking lot in two days.

On Tuesday, a man was shot in the parking lot outside the Rock Hill Galleria mall near Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service