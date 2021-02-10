Police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting in Rock Hill parking lot

A man was seriously wounded Wednesday night in a shooting outside a Rock Hill shopping center, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot near the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Cherry Road near the city’s southern boundary, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Chavis said.

Patrol, forensics, detectives and other police units were at the scene Wednesday night.

Officers are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the shopping center parking lot at 851 Heckle Blvd. The victim has been transported with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/0REwGLfifp — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) February 11, 2021

The shooting is the second in a commercial parking lot in two days.

On Tuesday, a man was shot in the parking lot outside the Rock Hill Galleria mall near Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Check back for updates on this developing story.