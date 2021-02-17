Mother and daughter face drug charges after York County police find meth in car, home

A York County mother and daughter face drug charges after police seized meth and other drugs from a vehicle and a home, officials said.

Jennifer Lynn Dawkins, 33, and Carol Dawkins, 55, were arrested Tuesday, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Carol Dawkins is the mother of Jennifer Dawkins, Kennedy said.

Police seized 165 grams of methamphetamine from Jennifer Dawkins during a traffic stop on S.C. 321 south of York, Kennedy said. She was charged with trafficking meth between 100 grams and 200 grams.

A conviction for meth trafficking over 100 grams carries a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison under South Carolina law.

After Jennifer Dawkins was taken into custody, drug agents did a search of Jennifer Dawkins’ Giles Road home, Kennedy said.

At the house, agents found and seized scales and packaging materials, Kennedy said. Carol Dawkins, who was at the house, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute after police seized about six grams of meth, according to police and jail records.

Possession of meth with intent to distribute is a felony in South Carolina that carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison, state law shows.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Both Jennifer Dawkins and Carol Dawkins remained in the York County jail Wednesday, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.