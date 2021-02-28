SLED investigating after deputies find man’s body in wooded area of Chester County

Chester County and state officials are investigating a death in Chester County after a man’s body was found off a rural road north of Chester.

Deputies found the body shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area near Woods Road, said Chester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Grant Suskin. The area is south of the York County line.

SLED was called to assist with the investigation.



SLED was called to assist with the investigation.



The investigation is ongoing.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said the person’s body was identified as male. Officials are investigating how long the person has been deceased, Tinker said.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Chester County deputies, the coroner’s office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating.

Chester County officials have found bodies in wooded areas on two other occasions in recent years. Officials found a woman’s body near Lowry’s in July 2020 and a man’s body in Richburg along Interstate 77 in November 2019. Both investigations are ongoing, officials said.

