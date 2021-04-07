Crime
Manhunt ongoing in York County after ‘multiple’ people shot near Rock Hill
A manhunt for a suspect is ongoing after “multiple” people were shot Wednesday afternoon in York County, officials said.
York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said there was a mass shooting on Marshall Road, south of Rock Hill, Wednesday about 5 p.m.
Faris did not say how many people were shot nor their conditions.
Police are searching for a male suspect wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants, officials said. Deputies said the “suspect is possibly armed & dangerous.” People in the area are advised to stay inside their homes, the sheriff’s office said.
They have not identified the name of the suspect.
Deputies are using a drone to search for the suspect. The State Law Enforcement Division also sent a helicopter to help with the search.
Officers were called at 4:45 p.m. to a home near 4400 Marshall Road, Faris said. The area is south of Rock Hill west of Interstate 77, north of the Chester County line.
Two medical helicopters from Charlotte arrived along with ambulances from EMS.
K-9 units and patrol deputies were assisting detectives in the search.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments