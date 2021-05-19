Suspect sought in Chester manhunt also charged with York murder, 2 other SC shootings

A suspect sought in a Chester County manhunt after allegedly shooting at deputies Monday also has been charged with a York County murder and two other shootings in the city of Chester, police said.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, has evaded police for more than 24 hours since he was charged with shooting at deputies in Chester County near Interstate 77. A manhunt involving more than 75 officers from local, state and federal police has been ongoing, but Terry has not been caught.

Wednesday, York City Police Department Chief Andy Robinson confirmed his officers have arrest warrants charging murder against Terry in the shooting death of Thomas Hardin on May 2. Robinson said the fatal shooting was being investigated when Monday’s manhunt started in Chester County.

Chester City Police Department officials said in a written statement Terry also is charged with attempted murder and other violations in two May 2 shootings on Erlich Street and J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Adrienne Simpson, the driver in Monday’s chase who is in custody, faces charges of accessory after the fact from the previous York and Chester shootings, police said.

The search in Chester County for Terry is ongoing.

Robinson and Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey each said Terry should be considered armed and dangerous.

