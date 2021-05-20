Sheriff confirms Chester County sighting of manhunt suspect; area residents alerted

A manhunt suspect sought for more than 48 hours in connection with shootings in York and Chester counties was seen Thursday morning in Chester County near Interstate 77, sheriff’s officials said.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, of Great Falls in Chester County, was sighted by police off S.C. 9 east of Richburg, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Teams of officers from local police agencies, South Carolina state agents, and federal agencies are near Fishing Creek east of Interstate 77 looking for Terry, Suskin said.

There has been a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI (formerly referring to Allvac plant). — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 20, 2021

Terry is considered armed and dangerous, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Residents and workers at nearby homes and businesses have been told by police to stay inside and lock their doors, sheriff’s officials said in statements on social media.

Tyler Donnet Terry Chester County Sheriff's Office

Terrry has evaded police since he was charged with shooting at deputies in Chester County near Interstate 77 early Tuesday after a chase. A manhunt involving more than 100 officers from local, state and federal police has been ongoing in both York and Chester counties.

Reported possible sightings of Terry Tuesday and Wednesday caused school lockdowns in both counties.

Terry is wanted in connection with at least three shooting incidents. He also is charged with attempted murder related to shooting at deputies Tuesday.

Wednesday, York City Police Department Chief Andy Robinson confirmed his officers have arrest warrants charging murder against Terry in the May 2 shooting death of Thomas Hardin. Robinson said the fatal shooting was being investigated when Monday’s manhunt started in Chester County.

Chester City Police Department officials said Terry also is charged with attempted murder and other violations in two May 2 shootings on Erlich Street and J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Midlands Crimestoppers Thursday offered a $1,000 reward for “credible information” leading to the capture of Terry, Chester sheriff officials said.

Check back for updates.