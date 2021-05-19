Body found in rural Chester County SC near Great Falls, sheriff says

Police found a body in rural Chester County Wednesday evening near Great Falls, officials said.

The body was found by deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents around 7 p.m. off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. That’s north of the Town of Great Falls.

Deputies, SLED, and the Chester County Coroner’s Office are on scene, Suskin said.

Police have not provided any details about the person’s identity or possible cause of death.

Police could not say whether the body has any connection to an ongoing manhunt for a shooting suspect in Chester and York counties, Suskin said.

“We have not yet identified the person who was found,” Suskin said.

The sheriff’s offices in Chester and York counties, SLED, and other state and federal police have been looking for Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, since Tuesday. Terry is accused of shooting at deputies Monday. He also faces charges of murder in York County and charges related to two other shootings in the city of Chester, police said.

