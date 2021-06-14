Man shot, several properties damaged in shooting on residential street in York, SC

A man was shot and property was damaged Sunday afternoon in a daytime shooting on a residential street in the city of York, police said.

The victim, 36, was found shot in a yard in the 100 block of Galilean Road south of downtown York around 1:30 p.m., said Sgt. David Dover of the York Police Department. The victim was wounded in the upper leg and then transported to a hospital for treatment, Dover said. The victim’s condition was unavailable Monday.

When officers arrived, neighbors reported that other properties had been hit by gunfire when the victim was shot, according to a York police incident report obtained by The Herald.

Officers found at least 23 bullet casings in the area where the shooting happened, the incident report stated.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the York County Multijurisdictional Forensic Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No arrests have been made, Dover said.

The area of the shooting is in what is called “The Valley” neighborhood of York that sits east of U.S. 321 near the city’s southern boundary. A man died Wednesday at a hospital after police found him in the road. He was struck by a vehicle on an intersecting street in the same neighborhood, York police said.

That separate case is being investigated as a fatal hit and run and remains under investigation, according to police.

York is the county seat of York County and has around 9,000 residents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.