Masked suspects with guns ‘storm’ Rock Hill pharmacy, steal drugs, police say

Police in Rock Hill are seeking two suspects after the pair of masked thieves with guns “stormed” a pharmacy and stole drugs during business hours Thursday afternoon.

The armed robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at Good Pharmacy located at 1237 Ebenezer Rd., police said. The pharmacy is a block west of the Winthrop University campus.

“Two masked suspects with gloves stormed into the business with firearms,” the Rock Hill Police Department said in a written statement.

The suspects stole property from workers at the store and medications from the pharmacy, police said in the statement. The suspects fled afterward in a red car, police said. The medications stolen were controlled substances, Lt. Michael Chavis said.

Chavis said the robbery during afternoon business hours concerns police and he urged people to be aware of their surroundings. There were staff and customers in the store at the time of the robbery but no one was hurt, police said.

Patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene but no arrests have been made.

Check back for updates on this story.