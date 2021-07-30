York County man charged for meth, making child porn videos, warrants say

A York County man faces felony drug and child pornography charges after videos and meth were seized from his home, records show.

David Wayne Hood, 57, was arrested at his home near Fort Mill Thursday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies on three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to jail records and arrest warrants reviewed by The Herald.

Hood made child porn videos from chatroom materials online, the warrants state.

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony under South Carolina law that carries a sentence of three years to 20 years in prison for each conviction.

The law defines the charge as anyone who “records, photographs, films, develops, duplicates, produces, or creates a digital electronic file for sale or pecuniary gain material that contains a visual representation depicting a minor engaged in sexual activity or a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

York County jail records show Hood was also arrested Thursday on the felony meth charge.

Hood remains in the York County jail pending an initial court appearance.