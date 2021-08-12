York County felon charged in drive-by shooting near adults, 2 kids, police say

Police in York have arrested a Clover man accused of a middle of the day, drive-by shooting where two children were among five people in the area, officials said.

None of the five victims were hit by the gunfire, according to York police officials. Two children were playing in the yard with three adults when the shots were fired, the police incident report states.

Jeramie Okeith Douglas, 29, was charged by York Police Department officers Wednesday with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police records and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Douglas is accused of shooting from a car on Aug. 3 around 12:30 p.m. at people who were in front of a home on Ashe Street, the warrants and police reports show.

According York County public court records, Douglas has past felony convictions for drugs and weapons violations. Arrest warrants from the Aug. 3 shooting in York charge Douglas with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Under South Carolina law, each attempted murder charge carries a potential sentence of 30 years in a South Carolina prison for a conviction. The weapons charges carry up to five years each.

Douglas was denied bond after an initial court appearance and remains in the York County jail pending trial.