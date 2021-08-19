SC troopers charge a York woman with DUI death after a crash that killed a passenger

A York woman has been charged with DUI resulting in death after a fatal crash where her passenger was killed, officials said.

Julia Renee Jacobs, 20, was booked into the York County jail Thursday after she as arrested by the S.C. Highway Patrol, according to police and jail records. She is charged with DUI resulting in death and child endangerment, jail and court records show.

Jacobs was the driver Aug. 13 in a single-vehicle collision on Cameron Road southwest of Rock Hill, highway patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the passenger who died as Jennifer Starnes-Guerrero, 36, of York. Starnes-Guerrero died at the scene, police and coroner officials said.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were injured, Bolt said. One of those two other passengers was a minor under age 18, which resulted in a child endangerment charge, Bolt said.

Jacobs was hurt in the wreck and transported by helicopter to Atrium Health in Charlotte, Bolt said. She was taken into custody in Charlotte after her release from medical treatment and extradited to the York County jail where arrest warrants were served, jail records show.

Officials have not released the relationship between Jacobs and the other passengers in the car.

A conviction for DUI resulting in death carries a sentence of one to 25 years in prison, South Carolina law states.

Jacobs remains in custody pending a first appearance in court.