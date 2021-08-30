Crime

York County man charged after firing rifle at neighbor’s home, making death threats

York County, SC

A York County man has been charged with shooting into a neighbor’s house, according to sheriff’s office documents and jail records.

Tyler Wayne Bowen, 24, is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants in the case obtained by The Herald.

No one was hurt, deputies said.

Bowen is accused of using a hunting rifle to fire multiple shots into a neighbor’s home on Propst Road west of York late Saturday, warrants show. Bowen made death threats toward the neighbor and shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” warrants state.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies found bullet holes in the wall and window of the victim’s house, an incident report showed. The victim told deputies he had to crawl on the floor out of his home to safety as the house was hit by gunfire, reports show.

A 30-30 caliber hunting rifle and shell casings were recovered and taken into evidence, deputies said.

Bowen remains in the York County jail without bail after he was denied bond in an initial court appearance, records show.

Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
