Homicide probe ongoing after man found dead in Lancaster County, SC creek

A homicide investigation is ongoing in Lancaster County after a man’s body was found in a creek, officials said.

The identity of the man has not been released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The body was found in Beaver Creek near a bridge at the border with Kershaw County around 6 p.m. Monday.

A person saw the body and called police, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. Firefighters removed the body from the creek, Faile said.

Faile said in a statement that deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.

The deceased is a Black male about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, officials said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Doug Barfield declined to say how the man died or what evidence led law enforcement to believe the man’s death is a homicide. Barfield told The Herald detectives are trying to determine how long the body had been there, and if the man died at the scene.

“The body was mostly submerged when we got there,” Barfield said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.