South Pointe principal talks with students, parents about ‘hostile’ rules, petition

South Pointe High School’s top leader Marty Conner addressed recent parent and student concerns, and said the school is moving toward student growth.

The principal, who replaced longtime South Pointe leader Al Leonard, met with parents, students and staff during an open house Tuesday at the school. The open house was combined with a college fair and a message to families regarding the school’s future.





Conner said the school is forming a parent advisory committee to foster conversations and relationships with South Pointe families.

Conner also addressed a recent “Impeach Marty Conner” petition, started by a student and signed by more than 1,500 parents and students in the community. He said administration met last week with students and then left the room so students could talk to their student council members.

“For us it’s about making sure our young people engage in the right way in conversation,” Conner said. “It’s a learning experience for us and also for them. I can assure you as the principal here, if you have concerns or feedback or conversation, let us know.”

The petition states South Pointe students believe that Conner has created a “hostile environment in the school.” Reasons cited in the petition include a limit on bathroom passes for the year, a feeling of “prison” and a rule that requires students to stay in the lunch room during lunch period.

South Pointe senior Kaley Hedebrand, 17, said she started the petition the second day of school to encourage conversation on the rules and policies. She said the petition’s intent was not to get Conner fired.

“The petition was created not to actually ‘impeach’ Dr. Conner, but to raise awareness on these issues,” Hedebrand said. “Without people speaking out for it you aren’t going to have any change.”

Hedebrand said one of her concerns is the bathroom restriction. She said time between classes is short and once students use their passes, they may be asked to stay after class or after school.

“Nine weeks is a long time, especially when you are sitting for an hour and a half in a classroom,” Hedebrand said.

Conner, in a letter to parents last week, which was obtained by The Herald, addressed what he called “misperceptions and misinformation” that have “caused distractions to the quality of learning.”





He addressed several concerns in the letter to parents, including a limit of four passes per class, per semester, to leave class, with exceptions for emergencies. He said a school committee made that decision to promote safety.

Hedebrand said she also is concerned with the rule of having to stay in the cafeteria at lunch, as she has used that time in previous years for make-up work, talking with the school counselor and other tasks.

A statement from Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the district, said the change is for student safety.

Frost said: “As a matter of safety for everyone, modifications to areas upperclassmen could go during lunch have been made. For example, the school cafeteria opens into a large gallery and commons area that is adjacent to the front lobby. Guests entering the lobby and being ‘buzzed’ into the gallery were able to easily interact directly with students. It has been determined for reasons of safety, security and supervision that this practice needed to be changed.”

South Pointe junior Jamaria Culp, 16, said she is open to change at South Pointe.

“Change is really difficult going into a school with a new principal, but I feel like if we take time to open up and come together and do the rules together ... everything should be fine and we will have a great year here this year,” she said.

Conner said he has plans to improve educational opportunities and the culture at South Pointe. He said the school will look different in three years.





“It is my goal that in three years from now this school, no question for me, will be the best school not in our district, but in the state and in our country,” he said. “The reason being because we have good people here doing good work for the right purpose.”