York Co. schools closed ahead of Hurricane Florence, Winthrop classes canceled

The Rock Hill, Clover, York and Fort Mill school districts are closed Friday due to Hurricane Florence.

Rock Hill after school events are also canceled for Thursday except for Challenger. Weekend events are also canceled.

All afternoon events, including FLYERS, are also canceled in Fort Mill. The next scheduled make-up day for Fort Mill is Oct. 19.

The next make-up day for Clover is Feb. 15.

The York Comprehensive High School vs. Rock Hill High School football game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. After school events in York are canceled for Friday and the weekend. The Boys and Girls Clubs after school programs are operating normally Thursday.

Under state law, students have to make up the first three days of missed school.

Any changes to Monday’s schedule will be announced as they are determined.

The Chester County School District closed schools Thursday and Friday. The next scheduled make-up days for Chester County are Nov. 21 and Feb. 18, 2019.

The Lancaster County School District canceled Friday classes.





Riverwalk Academy, a public charter school in Rock Hill, will dismiss elementary students at 11:15 a.m. on Friday and middle and high school students at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

York Preparatory Academy, a public K-12 charter school in Rock Hill, is closed Friday.

Winthrop University has canceled classes Friday and Monday because of Hurricane Florence.

In a message to students Thursday, Winthrop President Dan Mahony said: “Hurricane Florence continues to be a powerful and unpredictable storm. The latest projections suggest more of South Carolina will be directly impacted by the hurricane. Given the projections and the uncertainty of the hurricane’s path, Winthrop will cancel classes on Friday, September 14, and Monday, September 17. While classes are canceled on Friday, the university will remain open for business.”

Dacus Library will remain open 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday afternoon, weather permitting, according to the college. The library’s hours for Monday will be posted Sunday on the library’s web page.

Dining services will be open during set times Friday through Monday. The DiGiorgio Campus Center will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

The West Center also is open on a normal schedule.

“Because the governor has not directed state offices to close in York County at this time, Winthrop does not have the authority to grant leave with pay, and we don’t want to require employees to do so by closing the university,” Mahony said in the statement. “We ask supervisors to be as flexible as possible with staff not essential to emergency operations who are seeking time off on Friday.”

The college will make a decision regarding offices on Monday by 6 p.m. Sunday, the release states.

York Technical College continues to monitor conditions.

Clinton College in Rock Hill evacuated the campus Tuesday due to Florence. The college plans to reopen on Sept. 17.