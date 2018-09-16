Some York County region schools closed Monday, others on delay due to Florence

Rock Hill schools are closed Monday.

“At the time of this call, roads are beginning to be closed in low lying areas in Rock Hill. With more rain expected this evening, safety concerns remain for our community,” reads a statement posted to the district’s Facebook page.

The York school district is also closed Monday. All after-school activities and athletics are also canceled.

The Fort Mill school district will open on a two-hour delay Monday due to possible flooding in the area.

Clover school district officials have not yet made an announcement regarding Monday classes as of Sunday afternoon.

Lancaster County classes are canceled Monday.

Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression early Sunday morning. The storm caused several downed trees, power outages and damaged roofs and homes in the York County region.

Lancaster Superintendent Jonathan Phipps appeared in a social media video Sunday stating schools would be closed to ensure safety of students, staff and parents.

“We’ve talked with our local emergency responders and law enforcement, and they’re advising us a significant number of roads are blocked by flooding and downed trees,” he said. “We also know power is still out in many parts of the county and some of our schools don’t have power.”

The Chester County school district will open two hours later than normal on Monday.

Riverwalk Academy, a public charter school in Rock Hill, will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday. York Preparatory Academy is also opening two hours later than normal.

Winthrop University is not holding classes Monday. The university offices will be open.





York Technical College is open as normal on Monday.

Clinton College is closed until Tuesday.