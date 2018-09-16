York County shelters for Florence close Sunday

The three York County American Red Cross shelters set up during Florence closed by noon Sunday.

The York County Animal Control pet shelter also closed by noon, according to county officials.

Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression early Sunday morning. The storm caused several downed trees, power outages and damaged roofs and homes in the York County region.

On Saturday, the Boyd Hill Recreation Center in Rock Hill served as an American Red Cross shelter. The shelter had 18 people come through, said Danielle Harmon, shelter lead.

“Mostly people are just taking an abundance of precaution by coming out sooner before they get stuck in their homes which is appreciated,” she said.

Winds in the region Sunday afternoon and night are expected to be around 10 mph with an 18 mph gust, according to York County emergency management. Localized flooding remains a concern.





York County is expected to get about three inches of rain through Tuesday, according to emergency management.

See the list of who to call to report power outages or storm damage here.

Check back for updates.