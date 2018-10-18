Make-up days posted for York County area schools after Hurricanes Florence, Michael

York County region school districts have announced make-up days from Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

Schools in York, Chester and Lancaster counties were closed on various days because of the storms.

During Hurricane Florence, Chester County schools closed Sept. 13-14. York County and Lancaster County schools were closed Sept. 14.

Lancaster County, Rock Hill and York schools also closed Sept. 17. Chester County, Fort Mill and Clover schools opened that day on a two-hour delay.

All schools in the three counties closed Oct. 11 because of Hurricane Michael, which came through the area as a tropical storm. The storm brought wind gusts, heavy rain and some flooding.

Under state law, students have to make up the first three days of missed school. After that, the school board can vote to waive up to three more missed days.

Here are the weather make-up days for each district:

Fort Mill : Oct. 19 is a make-up day for Hurricane Florence, Dec. 21 is the make-up day for Hurricane Michael.





: Oct. 19 is a make-up day for Hurricane Florence, Dec. 21 is the make-up day for Hurricane Michael. Rock Hill : Make-up days are Feb. 15, Feb. 18 and April 22





: Make-up days are Feb. 15, Feb. 18 and April 22 Clover : The next make-up day for Clover is Feb. 15. A second date has not yet been determined.





: The next make-up day for Clover is Feb. 15. A second date has not yet been determined. York : Make-up days for Hurricane Florence are Dec. 21 and Feb. 18. A make-up day for Hurricane Michael has not been scheduled.





: Make-up days for Hurricane Florence are Dec. 21 and Feb. 18. A make-up day for Hurricane Michael has not been scheduled. Lancaster County : Students will be in school for a half-day Oct. 22 and full day Jan. 14 to make up for Hurricane Florence. A make-up day for Hurricane Michael has not been scheduled.

: Students will be in school for a half-day Oct. 22 and full day Jan. 14 to make up for Hurricane Florence. A make-up day for Hurricane Michael has not been scheduled. Chester County: The next scheduled make-up days for Chester County are Nov. 21 and Feb. 18.





York County and Chester County schools are closed Oct. 22 for a professional development day.