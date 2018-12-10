York County region schools on two-hour delay Tuesday after winter storm

Education

By Amanda Harris

December 10, 2018

Freezing rain, sleet pelt York County, leaving slick streets and icy trees

Freezing rain and sleet showered York County Saturday night and Sunday morning, leaving slick streets and layers of ice on trees and sidewalks.
YORK COUNTY

All York County schools will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to wintry weather.

“The two-hour delay will allow the district time to address any issues with buses and facilities, and allow residual ice on roads time to clear. We ask that all students and parents use caution on the roadways as they make their way to school,” reads a statement from the Fort Mill school district.

The Lancaster County School District also will open two hours later than normal. Chester County continues to monitor conditions.

York Preparatory Academy and Riverwalk Academy, public charter schools in Rock Hill, also are on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

A winter storm brought freezing rain Sunday morning to the Rock Hill area and light snow to parts of York County, causing several accidents and local schools to close Monday.

Residents have fun by sledding at Trailhead Park as a winter storm hits the York County, South Carolina area. The storm brought some snow and ice to much of the upstate.

