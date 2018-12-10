York County region schools on two-hour delay Tuesday after winter storm

All York County schools will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to wintry weather.

“The two-hour delay will allow the district time to address any issues with buses and facilities, and allow residual ice on roads time to clear. We ask that all students and parents use caution on the roadways as they make their way to school,” reads a statement from the Fort Mill school district.

The Lancaster County School District also will open two hours later than normal. Chester County continues to monitor conditions.

York Preparatory Academy and Riverwalk Academy, public charter schools in Rock Hill, also are on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

A winter storm brought freezing rain Sunday morning to the Rock Hill area and light snow to parts of York County, causing several accidents and local schools to close Monday.