Fort Mill middle school recognized by national forum

A Fort Mill middle school has been recognized for academic excellence.

Springfield Middle School was redesignated as a School to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform.

School to Watch schools must demonstrate equal access for students to high-quality classes, a safe learning environment that can meet individual students’ needs, and academic excellence, according to the statement from the district.

Schools are designated as Schools to Watch for three years before they must apply for redesignation, according to a statement from the Fort Mill school district.

Springfield Middle was one of four schools in the state to be renamed a School to Watch, according to the statement.

“The principal, teachers and staff members, along with their communities, have dedicated themselves to being strong exemplars for sustaining growth and development of their students,” reads a statement from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform.



