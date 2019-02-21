Education

Lancaster County School District approves 2019-20 calendar

By Amanda Harris

February 21, 2019

The Lancaster County School District has approved the 2019-20 calendar.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

The Lancaster County School District has approved the 2019-20 calendar.

The school board approved the calendar on Tuesday.

High school exams will be completed after winter break.

Students will be in school on Memorial Day.

“Teachers will use this day to instruct students about the importance of Memorial Day,” the district said.

The highlights

  • First day for students is Aug. 19 and the last day is May 29, 2020.
  • Spring break is April 13-17, 2020.
  • Graduation is set for May 29, 2020.

The Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts have also approved their 2019-20 calendars.

