Fort Mill robots are taking over the worlds. Here’s how you can help.

Two Fort Mill boys wandered around their neighborhoods Tuesday, asking to water plants and to walk dogs.

The boys earned $72.

The Fort Mill Elementary School students were working to raise the money to go to the Vex IQ Elementary Robotics World competition April 28-30 in Kentucky.

The Alive Android Ice Cubes and Cool Cats teams from The Sting Robotics competition program of fourth and fifth graders will join Doby’s Bridge Elementary School’s Robocops competing with 400 teams worldwide. All three teams qualified for worlds at a statewide competition March 9 at Winthrop University.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

“It’s an amazing program that the students are involved in because they get to do the communication, the collaboration, the critical thinking and the creativity of designing and building their robot from scratch,” said Shaniqua Corley-Moore, Doby’s Bridge Elementary School STEAM teacher.

Each year, the students are given a Vex Robotics challenge kit to design, build, program and drive robots they believe have the best strategy for scoring points within the challenge, said Fort Mill Elementary Sting Robotics teacher Michelle Walker.

“It gives me the opportunity to invest in our students,” Corley-Moore said. “It gives me the opportunity to let them know there are other careers out there besides being a professional athlete. There’s a lot of jobs out there, a lot of careers out there — they can’t be what they can’t see.”

Students in the programs said they not only enjoy working with their robots, but they like collaborating with their teammates.

“I really like the engineering part and communicating,” said 11-year-old Doby’s Bridge student Pamela Carner. “I basically like everything about it because it’s something you might need to know when you’re older, but it’s really fun.”

Walker said one of the benefits of the robotics challenge is students having to work together to solve problems.

“It’s very student-driven, I am very hands-off,” Walker said. “They have to solve their own problems, they have to communicate together and collaborate, and they have to be creative in how they fix things that are going wrong that day.”

Both schools need to raise money to register the robots, for travel accommodations and supplies.

Community members can donate to the Fort Mill Elementary School Sting Robotics team and the Doby’s Bridge Elementary School Robocops on the teams’ websites or mail checks to the schools.