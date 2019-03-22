Fort Mill, Rock Hill schools among finalists for SC award honoring innovation

Two York County area schools were in the running for the 2019 Palmetto’s Finest award.

Mount Holly Elementary School in Rock Hill and Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill were named as finalists, according to the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

“We are so proud of the staff, students, parents and community of Mt. Holly Elementary School for being recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Palmetto’s Finest Award,” Rock Hill Superintendent Bill Cook said in a message to The Herald. “It is a huge accomplishment to be named a finalist.”

The school’s principal Nakia Barnes said community support is a key component to Mount Holly’s success.

“We attribute many successes in meeting student academic, social/emotional and physical needs to the on-going support of faculty-staff and community stakeholders,” Barnes said in a message to The Herald. “Partnership with a local church strongly supports a variety of student needs. Our school works tirelessly to achieve a pattern of academic improvement.”

The S.C. Association of School Administrators awards schools each year for providing an innovative and effective education for its students, according to a release from the association.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for our school family,” Nation Ford Principal Jason Johns said in a prepared statement. “Our students, staff and community work tirelessly to promote a positive culture and dedication to education in our school every day. This recognition is an affirmation of their efforts. I am proud to serve as principal at this great school and with this wonderful staff.”

The winning schools, announced earlier this week, are from Georgetown County, Lexington School District One and Lexington-Richland School District Five, according to the school administrators association.