Chester County schools honor support staff of year. Here’s who was chosen.
The Chester County School District named the 2019 support staff members of the year.
The employees were honored during a May 1 banquet.
Antonio Artis with Great Falls Middle/High School Complex was named the district support staff person of the year, according to a post on the Chester County School District Facebook page.
Christie Allen at Chester Park School of the Arts and Jimmy Hardin at the Chester Park Center of Literacy Through Technology were named honor roll support staff of the year by the district.
The school winners are:
- Adult Education - Karla Pope
- Career Center- Mary Evans
- Chester High - Denise Rice
- Chester Middle - Denise Cloud
- COLT (Chester Park Center of Literacy Through Technology) - Jimmy Hardin
- Chester Park School of the Arts - Christie Allen
- Chester Park School of Inquiry - Cleveland Murphy
- District Office - Leslie Jacobs
- Great Falls Middle/High School Complex - Antonio Artis
- Great Falls Elementary - Tonya Smarr
- Lewisville Elementary - Beth Gantt
- Lewisville High - Carol Ann Williams
- Lewisville Middle - Tessa Roberts
- Maintenance - Danny Bailey
- The Learning Center - Shuana Wilson
- Transportation - Tammy Going
