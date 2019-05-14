Chester County schools honor support staff of year. Here’s who was chosen.

Chester County School District

The Chester County School District named the 2019 support staff members of the year.

The employees were honored during a May 1 banquet.

Antonio Artis with Great Falls Middle/High School Complex was named the district support staff person of the year, according to a post on the Chester County School District Facebook page.

Christie Allen at Chester Park School of the Arts and Jimmy Hardin at the Chester Park Center of Literacy Through Technology were named honor roll support staff of the year by the district.

The school winners are:

Adult Education - Karla Pope

Career Center- Mary Evans

Chester High - Denise Rice

Chester Middle - Denise Cloud

COLT (Chester Park Center of Literacy Through Technology) - Jimmy Hardin





Chester Park School of the Arts - Christie Allen

Chester Park School of Inquiry - Cleveland Murphy

District Office - Leslie Jacobs

Great Falls Middle/High School Complex - Antonio Artis

Great Falls Elementary - Tonya Smarr

Lewisville Elementary - Beth Gantt

Lewisville High - Carol Ann Williams

Lewisville Middle - Tessa Roberts

Maintenance - Danny Bailey

The Learning Center - Shuana Wilson

Transportation - Tammy Going