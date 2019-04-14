Fort Mill names district honor roll teachers. See who made the list.

Fort Mill school district

Five Fort Mill teachers have been named District Honor Roll Teachers of the Year.

The teachers were chosen during an April 11 Teacher of the Year Banquet, according to the school district.

“Each of our 2019 Teachers of the Year are remarkable educators and the selection process for the Honor Roll Teachers was very difficult,” Superintendent Chuck Epps said in a release. “Our Honor Roll teachers truly represent the district’s dedication to students, education, and our mission of Children First…Every Day.”

Here are the winners:

Melissa Burroughs, Music, Doby’s Bridge Elementary: Burroughs, a Winthrop University alumna, has been with Fort Mill schools for three years. She is a National Board Certified teacher and has served as an adjunct professor at Winthrop University. Burroughs is also an instructor at Winthrop’s Summer ST-ARTS program, an intense visual and performing arts course for artistically gifted students in grades 6-8, according to the district.

Gina Perry, Math Teacher, Nation Ford High: Perry, a Winthrop and Erskine College graduate, has worked for the Fort Mill school district for 14 years. She is a Nationally Board Certified teacher. Perry is a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, or STEAM, teacher leader. Her students won a Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam grant for $10,000 to create a nutrient injection system, according to the district.

Celestine Peters, Guidance Counselor, Fort Mill High: Peters graduated from Winthrop University and USC. She has been with the district for seven years and serves as a member of the Army National Guard, according to the school district. Peters is a recipient of the South Carolina HEART award and multiple grants.

Amber Rice, Math Specialist, Gold Hill Elementary: Rice, who has been with Fort Mill for five years, graduated from the State University of New York and Pfeiffer University. She has been recognized as part of USA Today’s All Star Teacher Team, according to the district.

Brandon Sanders, Band Director, Pleasant Knoll Middle: Sanders is an alumnus of Winthrop and Kent State University and has been with the Fort Mill district for four years. Sanders was previously named an Outstanding Young Music Educator and has been nominated multiple times for teacher of the year in Fort Mill and in other districts.

The five honor roll teachers are in the running for 2019 District Teacher of the Year, which will be announced at the start of the 2019-’20 school year.