Rock Hill, Fort Mill and other local districts have these new plans for online school

Parents and students who want to remain virtual for the upcoming school year will get that opportunity, as most area school districts have e-learning plans.

The state board of education approved 2021-22 virtual learning plans on Monday for 33 school districts. Included are all four York County districts and the Lancaster County School District. The state board will decide on plans for more districts when it meets again Aug. 10.

Approved districts plans had to meet requirements including all courses taught by a certified teacher, a quarter of instruction must be live online (synchronous instruction), frequent and ongoing monitoring to verify student participation, proctored assessments, bi-weekly contact with parents and annual program review.

“While all South Carolina schools are rightly prioritizing full, in-person instruction this upcoming school year, we know families in some communities were able to successfully navigate virtual learning and would like the option to continue,” state Education Board Chair Kristi Woodall said in a release Tuesday. “The districts whose programs were approved have demonstrated that they are able to meet the high expectations that we have set for virtual instruction and student participation.”

A rule from the state legislature caps traditional school districts to 5% of their total student population in virtual learing. For larger districts like Fort Mill and Rock Hill, that 5% still could equate to almost 1,000 students. When last school year began, many area schools saw 30% or more of their students opt for virtual enrollment. Some grades used full virtual learning for at least part of the school year.

There are additional virtual models outside the local school districts. There’s the free VirtualSC program. The state also has six free online virtual schools.

Area school districts vary some in what they plan to offer this fall. Here’s a look at what is approved by the state, for each:

Rock Hill, Fort Mill

The Rock Hill School District and Fort Mill School District will offer full-time virtual learning for grades K-12. Synchronous learning will happen at all grade levels, with some asynchronous independent learning time available for students.

Clover

The Clover School District will offer full-time virtual learning for grades 2-12. Grades 2-5 will be fully synchronous with a daily schedule for live lessons. Middle and high school will have a bell schedule similar to in-person school, with a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning. The district plans to cap the program at 200 students, with 15 flex spots. A success coach will be employed to assist students.

York

The York School District will offer full-time virtual learning for grades K-8. EdOptions Academy and Edmentum virtual platforms will be used. Daily instruction will be synchronous, with a structured class schedule. There will be synchronous and asynchronous opportunities for grades 9-12.

Lancaster County

The Lancaster County School District will offer full-time virtual learning for grades 4-12. Elementary instruction will be synchronous, with middle and high school learning a mix of synchronous and asynchronous instruction.