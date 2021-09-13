COVID cases just plummeted in York County schools. Here’s how far they dropped

Area school districts show dramatic drops in new COVID-19 cases and quarantines, the first such decline in cases this school year.

All but one of the six public school districts in York, Lancaster and Chester counties show noticeable declines on their online dashboards that list case counts. Clover schools held steady from the week prior.

The six districts now show a combined 762 positive cases and roughly 6,000 quarantines, isolations or exclusions.

The week prior there were more than 1,300 positive cases and 9,800 quarantines, isolations and exclusions.

Not a single district has 200 or more positives, according to data updated on Friday. Some of the largest districts saw some of the most notable case declines.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fort Mill

Fort Mill has fewer than 200 positive cases, a 45% drop in one week. There are 174 student and 22 staff positives. There were more than 350 cases the week prior.

The district has a little more than 800 quarantines, a week after registering almost 1,500 quarantines.

Forest Creek Middle School went through a two-week transition to online learning and now has just four student and two staff positive cases. Pleasant Knoll Middle School is still online and cases are down to six students and two staff. Of 20 schools, 13 of them have fewer than 10 student positives.

Catawba Ridge High School has more than twice as many student positives as any other school, with 37. No school has more than two staff positives, though the district transportation department has six.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Rock Hill

Rock Hill schools also saw significant drops in weekly positive cases and quarantines. The 173 student and staff positives is down 37% in a week. There are about 1,100 quarantines and isolations, a week after there were almost 2,500 of them.

Some Fort Mill and Rock Hill schools have no student positives, something that wasn’t true the week prior. Rock Hill has 18 schools with fewer than 10 student positives.

Rock Hill (26) and Northwestern (20) high schools are the only district sites with 20 or more student positives. Sullivan Middle School has two staff positives. No other school has more than one.

Clover

Clover figures didn’t change much in a week.

There are 140 student and 25 staff positives. The 165 positives is down three cases from the prior week. Both weeks saw roughly 1,300 quarantines and isolations.

Clover High School has the most active student and staff cases. The 57 student positives is almost three times the next highest school, Clover Middle School at 20 positives. Six of 10 district schools have a dozen or more student positives. Half of district schools have multiple staff positives, led by the high school with five.

York

York dipped to 48 student and 11 staff positives, and fewer than 330 quarantines and isolations. The prior week saw more than 840 quarantines and isolations.

The 59 total positives is down 32% in a week.

York Comprehensive High School has 22 student positives. No other district school has more than six. Four schools have two staff positives, most on the district.

Lancaster County

The 160 positive cases and fewer than 2,000 exclusions last week in Lancaster County are both significant improvements from the week prior. Updated totals for the week heading into Labor Day show 383 positives and almost 3,200 exclusions, or quarantines plus positives.

Only five district schools have double-digit student positives. Indian Land High School has the most with 18 positives. That school has the most staff positives with four. Only three district schools have more than two staff positives.

Chester County

Positive cases dropped sharply in Chester County. Positive cases nearly quadrupled the week heading into Labor Day, to 118, before falling this past week to nine cases. It’s a 92% decrease in a week.

There are almost 500 quarantines, all but a handful of them student quarantines. The quarantine figure is roughly the same as it was a week prior.

Figures can change slightly with time, but nine positive cases this past week would make it the lowest case week so far this school year in Chester County.