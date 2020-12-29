Police officer fatally shoots his own K-9 after attack, Massachusetts cops say

A Plymouth, Massachusetts, police officer fatally shot his own K-9 partner Tuesday after the dog attacked him, authorities say. Screengrab from WXFT video

A Massachusetts police officer attacked by his own K-9 partner fatally shot the dog Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The K-9 was preparing to search for a suspect when it attacked its handler in a Plymouth parking lot, WXFT reported.

The dog “became confused,” a WXFT reporter wrote on Twitter. The officer tried to regain control of the K-9 but could not.

The officer then shot and killed the dog to halt the attack, WCVB reported. He was taken to a hospital with “injuries to his arms and hands.”

In 2019, Plymouth police lost K-9 Felix, a 4-year-old German shepherd, who retired and died of an aggressive form of cancer, a news release from the department says.