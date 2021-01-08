Nearly half a foot of snow has fallen in parts of NC. Check out these wintry images

Snowfall totals are starting to come in from western North Carolina, and nearly a half foot has fallen in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s still short of the 8 to 10 inches forecast for the high ridges, but winter weather warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect until midnight on Friday, Jan. 8, and snow is still falling.

Here are the reports as of 11 a.m.:

Little Switzerland in Mitchell County, 5.7 inches as of 8 a.m

Maggie Valley in Haywood County, 4.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Banner Elk in Avery County and Black Mountain in Buncombe County, 4 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Laurel Park in Henderson County and Old Fort in McDowell County, 3.8 inches at 8 a.m.

Saluda in Polk County, 3.7 inches at 7 a.m.

Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, 3.5 inches at 7:30 a.m.

The Charlotte region has yet to see snow, though forecasters say anything from a trace to two inches is possible by the end of the day on Friday. Of far greater concern is the likelihood the rain, sleet and snow will refreeze, resulting in hazardous road conditions.

Images of heavy snow began showing up before dawn on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Here are examples:

More beautiful snow scenery from western North Carolina. Here's the view from @ResortCams at Horse Shoe Farms in Hendersonville. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/sUO2AFRwPk — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) January 8, 2021

BEAUTIFUL SOCO FALLS with fresh snowfall 3-4” at the highest terrain up near Cataloochee Ski Hill above Maggie Valley, North Carolina! Footage captured by Dominator Drone. Stay tuned to the @RadarOmega_WX app #ncwx #snow pic.twitter.com/7UXoKFAhql — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 8, 2021

DOMINATOR DRONE of winter wonderland scene across Maggie Valley, NC with 3” of wet snow covering the beautiful southern Appalachians. Snow chasing for @RadarOmega_WX #ncwx pic.twitter.com/4UQRSWx1ci — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 8, 2021

5 inches of snow on the ground & still coming down at a clip in the Obids community near West Jefferson, NC in Ashe County. Vid courtesy of Mick Phillips. @NWSGSP @NWSBlacksburg #ncwx #cltwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/3scQC2E5NL — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 8, 2021

Snow is completely covering the road here on 321 on the way up to Blowing Rock. The right lane was completely snow covered about 5 miles out. #ncwx #snow pic.twitter.com/6uazeJIiZy — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) January 8, 2021

It really just depends where you are in the Piedmont Triad with this storm. This is along Highway 18 South in Wilkes County.

(: Barbara Pruitt Patrick) pic.twitter.com/zxxX5aQiDa — WXII DaVonté McKenith (@DaVonteMcKenith) January 8, 2021

The snow is flying in the North Carolina mountains! Beech Mountain looks beautiful this morning. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/3Nr92INMxi — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) January 8, 2021

WAKING UP TO SNOW! Here is video of snow accumulating in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, early Friday morning.



: Claudia Epps Sur pic.twitter.com/Frha3jqCQN — WXII 12 News (@WXII) January 8, 2021