Nearly half a foot of snow has fallen in parts of NC. Check out these wintry images
Snowfall totals are starting to come in from western North Carolina, and nearly a half foot has fallen in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
That’s still short of the 8 to 10 inches forecast for the high ridges, but winter weather warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect until midnight on Friday, Jan. 8, and snow is still falling.
Here are the reports as of 11 a.m.:
- Little Switzerland in Mitchell County, 5.7 inches as of 8 a.m
- Maggie Valley in Haywood County, 4.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Banner Elk in Avery County and Black Mountain in Buncombe County, 4 inches as of 7:30 a.m.
- Laurel Park in Henderson County and Old Fort in McDowell County, 3.8 inches at 8 a.m.
Saluda in Polk County, 3.7 inches at 7 a.m.
- Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, 3.5 inches at 7:30 a.m.
The Charlotte region has yet to see snow, though forecasters say anything from a trace to two inches is possible by the end of the day on Friday. Of far greater concern is the likelihood the rain, sleet and snow will refreeze, resulting in hazardous road conditions.
Images of heavy snow began showing up before dawn on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Here are examples:
