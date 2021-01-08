North Carolina

Nearly half a foot of snow has fallen in parts of NC. Check out these wintry images

Snowfall totals are starting to come in from western North Carolina, and nearly a half foot has fallen in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s still short of the 8 to 10 inches forecast for the high ridges, but winter weather warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect until midnight on Friday, Jan. 8, and snow is still falling.

Here are the reports as of 11 a.m.:

The Charlotte region has yet to see snow, though forecasters say anything from a trace to two inches is possible by the end of the day on Friday. Of far greater concern is the likelihood the rain, sleet and snow will refreeze, resulting in hazardous road conditions.

Images of heavy snow began showing up before dawn on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Here are examples:

Read Next

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service