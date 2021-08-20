Two dead in fiery plane crash after flight departs NC regional airport, officials say

Two people died in a plane crash leaving Anson County Airport in Wadesboro, North Carolina, on Friday, according to Anson County Emergency Services. Anson County Emergency Services

A single-engine airplane crashed leaving Anson County Airport in North Carolina on Friday, killing two people on board, officials said.

The plane crashed around 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area north of Wadesboro, about an hour southeast of Charlotte, according to Anson County Emergency Services.

“The aircraft caught fire and completely burnt,” officials said in a Facebook post. “There were no survivors.”

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News that two people were on board the Piper PA-24.

Anson County Emergency Services did not release their names until family could be notified.

Airport Manager Rex Edwards told The Anson Record the pair had stopped to refuel and “didn’t mention any problems when they were coming in to land.”

An employee who witnessed the crash said it appeared as though they were trying to turn around before losing control, the newspaper reported.

N.C. State Trooper Ray Pierce said the plane cleared one set of trees “before dropping into another group of trees and bursting into flames,” WSOC reported.

Officials said the plane crashed in a wooded area near Anson County Airport. Screengrab from WBTV video

Video footage of the crash site taken by WBTV appears to show pieces of the plane caught in treetops.

Officials said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.