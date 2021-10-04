Plane flips upside down during crash-landing in NC field with 2 onboard, officials say

A screen grab of a video from ABC11 shows a small plane upside down in a Granville County field after it crash-landed Sunday. Screengrab from ABC11 video

A small airplane flipped upside down while crash-landing in a North Carolina field Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna A150M was having engine trouble about 24 miles northeast of Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 12:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said “preliminary reports” show that two people were onboard at the time.

Witnesses told WNCN that the pilot was forced to land the plane in a field in Granville County and that the plane traveled about 200 yards on the ground before it hit a ditch and flipped forward.

Officials told WTVD that those onboard made it out of the plane safely.

The FAA said Monday that it’s investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

No other information about the crash had been released as of Monday morning.

Granville County is about 38 miles north of Raleigh.

