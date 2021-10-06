Wrecked plane located two days after crashing into NC mountain. Two people found dead

Crews found the wreckage of a plane crash that killed two people in the North Carolina mountains after days of searching.

The private, single-engine Beechcraft B35 took off from Western Carolina Regional Airport just before 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Minutes later, air control in Atlanta “received a signal from the aircraft’s emergency location transmitter.”

The sheriff’s office said crews searched for the missing plane and the occupants throughout that night and into Monday afternoon — but didn’t find anything.

Crews then located the plane’s wreckage Tuesday and confirmed that both people onboard died when the plane crashed into a mountainside just north of Andrews, which is about 95 miles west of Asheville.

The names of the two who were killed have not been released “pending notification to next of kin.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office extends our prayers for the family and wishes to express our sincere gratitude to all those (who) were involved in bringing this to a conclusion,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on the way to investigate the crash.

No other information had been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER