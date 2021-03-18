71-year-old woman dodged taxes on $1.1 million, SC officials say. Now she’s in jail

A 71-year-old Spartanburg woman was arrested Thursday on charges she dodged taxes on more than $1 million in earnings over six years, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. AP

A 71-year-old South Carolina woman is accused of orchestrating a multi-year scheme that allowed her dodge state taxes on more than $1.1 million in earnings, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

Barbara Johnson Snapp of Greenville faces six counts of tax evasion, one for each year she is accused of avoiding paying taxes, officials said in a news release. Greenville is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

Investigators say Snapp was working for a company in nearby Sparanburg County at the time of the alleged offenses. The company was not identified.

During her time there, Snapp allegedly filed “fraudulent” tax forms claiming to be “exempt from taxes being withheld from her pay,” officials said, citing warrants.

“From 2013 through 2018, Snapp and her spouse made $1,196,033 in state taxable income and she evaded paying $58,552 in state taxes,” the release said.

“If convicted, Snapp faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.”

Snapp remained in the Spartanburg County Detention Center Thursday, as she awaited a bond hearing, officials said.