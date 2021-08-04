Illustrated video shows where Paul Murdaugh, Mallory Beach sat in fatal boat accident

The early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2019, were disastrous for six young adults who had been drinking when their boat, driven by Paul Murdaugh, struck the R.C. Berkeley Bridge near Beaufort just after 2 a.m.

Documents released by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources include testimony from three of the riders, Anthony Cook, Miley Altman and Morgan Doughty, about who was driving the 17-foot boat — a 2006 Sea Hunt Triton 172 owned by Paul Murdaugh’s father, Alex Murdaugh.

Watch as the video illustrates the seating arrangement and the seven-minute, high-speed journey on Archers Creek before the crash that killed Mallory Beach.