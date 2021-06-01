SCDOT wants to talk about that new roundabout coming to York County

The intersection of Paraham and Campbell roads in York County is one of many set for improvement. SCDOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation intends to fix a dangerous York County intersection. The department also wants to tell the community how.

A drop-in public information meeting is set for June 10 to discuss plans for a new roundabout at Paraham and Campbells roads in Lake Wylie. It’s an intersection that recent safety analysis from SCDOT determined has “a pattern of right-angle crashes” and would see improvement in the frequency and severity of crashes from a new roundabout.

“High speeds combined with failure to yield right of way and disregard of traffic control are factors that may have contributed to the crashes,” reads a notice from SCDOT.

The intersection will convert from a two-way stop to a single-lane roundabout. Traffic safety data from SCDOT shows that change can reduce injury crashes by 79% and total crashes by 64%.

In mid-2019 a Clover woman was killed at the intersection when she attempted to turn onto Paraham. Multiple other fatal or serious injury wrecks have occurred near the area, along Paraham.

The intersection is about 10 miles northwest of Rock Hill. The 5-7 p.m. public hearing will be held at Bethelwoods Camp & Conference Center at 922 W. Mt. Gallant Road in York. Project displays and leaders will be on hand.

Public comment also will be taken online at scdotgis.online/ParahamRdSafetyProject. For more details, call 803-737-1564.

Right-of-way acquisition should take place in the fall, followed by construction this winter.