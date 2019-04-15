Winthrop roundup: Proctor named Big South’s top women’s tennis for 4th straight year

The Big South Conference announced its regular-season women’s tennis honors Monday afternoon.

Women’s coach Cid Carvalho took league coach of the year honors for the 11th time in his storied career.

Most of the roster took individual or team honors, led by Lauren Proctor’s fourth Player of the Year recognition. She became only the second player in Big South history to win player of the year honors in four straight years. Proctor earned first-team honors in both singles and doubles.

Proctor’s doubles partner, Megan Kauffman, earned first-team doubles plaudits, and secured a spot on the All-Academic team.

Alisa Soloveva and Rafaela Santos both secured first-team singles and second-team doubles honors, with Ellie Burns rounding out the honors by appearing on the singles second team and doubles first team with partner Tayla Van Eck.

The Winthrop women (13-7, 9-0 Big South) won their 20th regular-season conference crown in program history with a victory over Charleston Southern Wednesday afternoon. The victory marked the fourth straight year in which the women have won at least a share of the league title, and back-to-back undefeated league seasons for the first time since 2012-13. The women open Big South tournament play Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in Radford, Va., against the winner of eighth-seeded USC Upstate and ninth-seeded Longwood.

Winthrop’s men (7-12, 2-6 Big South) drew the seventh seed by virtue of their regular-season finish, and will open play Thursday. The Eagles will face off with second-seeded Campbell, who finished in a first-place tie with Gardner-Webb, at noon Thursday in the league quarterfinals.

Softball continues its solid play

Winthrop fell, 9-1, to Hampton Monday, snapping a five-game win streak. The Eagles swept Presbyterian, then took 2-of-3 from the Pirates.

Madyson Watson did it all in game one Sunday, twirling a complete game on the mound and bashing a homer to deep center in an 8-4 Eagle victory. Watson also doubled, as she drove in two of her club’s eight runs. Keleigh Romine doubled and recorded a sacrifice fly, and Brooke Ellison drove in Romine with a double.

Kiley Majette went the route on the bump in game two, fanning five and surrendering four hits in a 3-0 shutout of the Pirates. Romine plated Majette with a sacrifice fly in the third, with Blake Wallert’s round-tripper an inning later also scoring Majette.

Winthrop (21-20, 10-8 Big South) is tied with Charleston Southern for third place. Following a Wednesday doubleheader with Western Carolina at Terry Field, the Eagles welcome second-place club USC Upstate for a single game Friday and doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

Baseball again tied for second in Big South

Winthrop baseball took two of three at UNC Asheville over the weekend, vaulting the Eagles back into a tie with Presbyterian for second place in the Big South standings.

The Eagles (20-15, 10-5 Big South) dropped a 12-2 Friday decision to the Bulldogs, before storming back to take both ends of the Saturday twin bill. Nate Pawelczyk improved his season record to 7-2 in Saturday’s 9-1, game one victory, firing six innings of four-hit ball. Asheville plated just one run off Pawelczyk, with Dalton Whitaker recording three shutout innings in relief to pick up his first save. Scout McFalls, Spencer Yankle, Hunter Lipscomb, Matthew Mulkey, and Tyler Baker each recorded multiple hits, and accounted for all nine Eagle runs.

Thad Harris claimed the 4-3 decision for the Eagles in the nightcap, allowing just three runs over seven innings. Alex Raines and Jake Sullivan notched two safeties apiece, with CJ Conrad’s lone plate appearance resulting in a single that provided the eventual margin of victory.

Wofford visits the Eagles Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. start at The Winthrop Ballpark. Gardner-Webb then heads to Rock Hill for a three-game series Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday afternoon.

Women’s golf takes third in Big South Championship

Winthrop women’s golf turned in a solid third-place finish at the Big South Championship over the weekend in Ninety Six. This is just the eighth third-place finish the Eagles have ever recorded, and is the first time since 2009-10 that Winthrop has recorded top-three finishes in consecutive years.

Julie Reinertsen and Chelsea Dantonio both carded top-20 finishes, with Reinertsen’s plus-six 222 good for a tie for eighth. Dantonio finished with a plus-11 227, tying her for 13th and earning her a spot on the All-Conference team.



