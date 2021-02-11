Winthrop vs Radford: How to watch Big South rivalry, keys to the game, betting odds

Winthrop’s #52 Chandler Vaudrin directs the play as Winthrop takes on Longwood in Big South conference men’s basketball at Winthrop Coliseum on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Special to The Herald

On Thursday, the Winthrop men’s basketball team will be tasked with doing something it hasn’t had to do all season — bounce back from a loss.

The Eagles (16-1, 13-1 Big South), fresh off a loss that ended nearly a years-long winning streak and likely their chance at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, will travel to Big South Conference rival Radford (13-7, 12-2 Big South) for a back-to-back conference series on Thursday and Friday.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Thursday’s game.

Listening to DeMaurice Smith (pres of NFLPA) talk about the minority hiring in NFL. Felt compelled to say it this: Radford’s Mike Jones should be recognized as an ELITE coach. Truth be told, we’re bitter rivals & won’t be going to dinner together anytime soon. But dude can coach. — Pat Kelsey (@patkelsey) February 3, 2021

Winthrop’s 3 keys for the series

1. Reset after UNC Asheville loss. On Jan. 29, the last time the team played, Winthrop watched in defeat as UNC Asheville stormed the Winthrop Coliseum floor. A lot went wrong in that 57-55 loss, and the Eagles have had 11 days to sit in its stench.

The road trip to Radford isn’t ideal for a season reset — considering Radford is a bitter Winthrop rival and is the second-best team in the Big South standings — but it’s critical to keeping Winthrop’s regular-season title hopes intact.

2. Re-engage DJ Burns. Burns, Winthrop’s homegrown big man and one of the highest-ranked high school recruits to eventually play college ball in Rock Hill, was a non-factor in Winthrop’s loss to UNC Asheville. He played 3 minutes in the game’s second half and scored 4 points. (The game before, in the Eagles’ four-point win against the Bulldogs, he didn’t score at all for the first time in his Winthrop career.)

For Winthrop to beat Radford — and to have a realistic chance at making a splash in March — Burns will have to get going again. And that could be particularly tough against Radford’s frontcourt, which boasts the multifaceted and latest Big South player of the week, Dravon Mangum.

3. Ensure Chandler Vaudrin wins the point guard battle. The 6-foot-7 Winthrop lefty point guard and NCAA triple-double leader will likely match up with Radford’s Fah’Mir Ali, the team’s 5-10, do-it-all playmaker and leading scorer.

The two guards clash in style, but they’re each their team’s proverbial engine. This position battle will be fun to watch.

Winthrop-Radford betting odds

As of Wednesday afternoon, Winthrop was a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under was 141.5.

How to watch

Thursday

Stream: ESPN+. (You must have an ESPN+ account.)

Listen: 94.3 FM/104.1 THE BRIDGE

When and where: 6 p.m. at Radford in Radford, Va.

Friday

Stream: ESPN3. (Go to ESPN.com/watch and provide your cable provider information to access the game.)

Listen: 94.3 FM/104.1 THE BRIDGE

When and where: 6 p.m. at Radford in Radford, Va.

Follow @alexzietlow05 on Twitter for instant updates.