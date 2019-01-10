HS roundup: top-5 state ranked wrestling rivals Rock Hill and Fort Mill tangle

Three straight wins in the early bouts helped Rock Hill sweep past Fort Mill Thursday night for a 51-15 wrestling win.

No. 4-ranked Rock Hill took charge of the match through a Garrett Pfirman decision win (220) and pins by Devon Rice (285) and Irin Stratford (106).

“Just important to build a big lead and kind of weather the storm,” said Rock Hill coach Cain Beard. “I talk to our kids all the time about this type of match, they know what it’s like coming into this. They’ve been in this environment before.”

The Bearcats were in front 28-12, then split the next four matches with the host Yellow Jackets. Rock Hill closed with four straight wins, including Tommy Neff’s pin in the match-closing 160-pound bout. Beard’s best wrestlers did what they were supposed to do, including two-time state champ Bailey Wilkins, who dominated his 138-pound match, and only one Bearcat was pinned, keeping valuable points off Fort Mill’s side of the scoreboard.

“All-around team effort,” said Rice, who improved to 34-0 on the season. “We lost a lot of good people from last year but we have a lot of good kids filling those roles. I still think we’re on track to get another title.”

WRESTLING

Clover 33, Nation Ford 25

The Clover Blue Eagles came from behind and claimed a 33-25 win over the Nation Ford Falcons in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Wednesday afternoon.

Clover trailed 25-21, but scored the final 12 points in the region matchup to earn the win.

SCMat.com’s latest top 10 rankings

SCMat.com has announced its top ten rankings for all classifications and seven area team s are represented.

Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and Nation Ford are ranked in 5A, while South Pointe and York are listed in 4A. Indian Land is No. 1 in 3A, and Chester joins them in the top 10.

5A

1. Byrnes, 2. Fort Mill, 3. Hillcrest, 4. Rock Hill, 5. Lugoff-Elgin, 6. Cane Bay, 7. River Bluff, 8. Chapin, 9. Nation Ford, 10. Lexington.

4A

1. Eastside, 2. South Pointe, 3. York, 4. Travelers Rest, 5. Airport, 6. Hartsville, 7. Palmetto, 8. Beaufort, 9. Hilton Head, 10. North Myrtle Beach.

3A

1. Indian Land, 2. West Oak, 3. Crescent, 4. Gilbert, 5. Chester, 6. Powdersville, 7. Wodruff, 8. Emerald, 9. Camden, 10. Broome.

2A-1A

1. North Central, 2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 3. Timberland, 4. Buford, 5. Andrew Jackson, 6. Ninety-Six, 7. Whitmire, 8. Military Magnet, 9. Abbeville, 10. North Charleston.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coaches announce top 10 polls

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has announced its top 10 teams in each classification and four area schools are included. Great Falls is No. 1 in 1A, while Nation Ford, Fort Mill, and Northwestern are ranked in 5A.

5A

1. Dorman, 2. Berkeley, 3. Nation Ford, 4. Blythewood, 5. Lexington, 6. River Bluff, 7, Fort Mill, 8. Spartanburg, 9. Northwestern, 10. Conway, 10. Westside.

4A

1. Westwood, 2. Ridge View, 3. Darlington, 4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 5. Greenville, 6. North Augusta, 7. Travelers Rest, 8. Wren, 9. Lakewood, 10. Hartsville.

3A

1. Keenan, 2. Edisto, 3. Manning, 4. Ridgeland-Hardeville, 5. Newberry, 6. Southside, 7. Georgetown, 8. Loris, 9. Bishop England, 10. Wade Hampton (H).

2A

1. Gray Collegiate, 2. North Charleston, 3. Lee Central, 4. Mullins, 5. Oceanside Collegiate, 6. Burke, 7. Saluda, 8. Silver Bluff, 9. Andrew Jackson, 10. Whale Branch.

1A

1. Great Falls, 2. High Point Academy, 3. Denmark-Olar, 4. Hemingway, 5. North, 6. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 7. Dixie, 8. Wagner-Salley, 9. Whitmire, 10. Timmonsville.

Lewisville 54, Franklin Prep 52





The Lewisville Lions edged Franklin Prep 54-52 in a non-region game at Richburg Wednesday night.

Jashawn Jason scored the game-winning field goal for the Lions.

Lewisville has won four of its last five games and is 10-7 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coaches release top 10 polls

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has announced its top ten teams in each classification and only one area school is on the select list.

The South Pointe Stallions are ranked second in Class 4A.

5A

1. Goose Creek, 2. Spring Valley, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Sumter, 5. Dorman, 6. Woodmont, 7. West Ashley, 8. Lexington, 9. Westside, 10. T. L. Hanna.

4A

1. North Augusta, 2. South Pointe, 3. Westwood, 4. Wilson, 5. Myrtle Beach, 6. Lower Richland, 7. Greenville, 8. Darlington, 9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 10. Blue Ridge.

3A

1. Bishop England, 2. Clinton, 3. Woodruff, 4. Camden, 5. Manning, 6. Marion, 7. Swansea, 8. Emerald, 9. Union County, 10. Dillon.

2A

1. Christ Church, 2. Andrew Jackson, 3. Brashier Middle College, 4. Buford, 5. Gray Collegiate, 6. Saluda, 7. Landrum, 8. Timberland, 9. Latta, 10. Barnwell.

1A

1. Scotts Branch, 2. High Point Academy, 3. McCormick, 4. Green Sea-Floyds, 5. Timmonsville, 6. Military Magnet, 7. Blackville-Hilda, 8. Wagner-Salley, 9. Estill, 10. North.