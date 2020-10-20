Rock Hill High volleyball season ends 2 matches early because of COVID-19

Coronavirus has cut short the Rock Hill High School volleyball team’s season.

The program has canceled its final two games and all practices this week after an individual affiliated with the team tested positive for COVID-19, the Rock Hill School District released in a statement Monday night.

Thirteen individuals are effected and are required to quarantine for 14 days, the release said. That leaves the program without players for it’s final two matches, which were both non-region contests.

The top two teams in each region are guaranteed a berth in the 2020 5A South Carolina state playoffs, which start on Oct. 27. Rock Hill (8-6, 2-4 Region 4-5A) will finish fourth in its five-team region, per MaxPreps, and therefore will not make the playoffs.

Per the district’s live online dashboard as of 10 p.m. on Monday night, 19 students have been quarantined, two have been isolated and one has tested positive this week. Two staff have quarantined and five have isolated.

The Rock Hill volleyball team is the latest York County high school to have coronavirus affect its sports schedule.

Two weeks ago, the Rock Hill football team had its game against Blythewood postponed after “several individuals affiliated with the program reported COVID-like symptoms.” A few days later and just hours before kickoff, the Northwestern football team had its game against Spring Valley postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Then, on Monday, Clover announced it wouldn’t play a game for two weeks after individuals within the Gaffney football program reported positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday and Sunday. Clover played Gaffney on Friday night.

Volleyball, although played indoors, is considered a “moderate risk” sport by the National Federation of State High School Associations.