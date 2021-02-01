It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week.

You know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists below after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll this week is open until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 30. Voting opened on Feb. 1)

This week’s Player of the Week finalists

Eric Byrd, Lancaster wrestling: The Bruins opened their season this week, and they were led by one of their veterans: Byrd (2-0), who’s competing in the 160-pound weight class this year, began his season with wins over Indian Land and York last week. The senior finished fifth in the 152-pound weight class at the Upper State Qualifier last year in only his second-ever year competing in the sport.

Yannis Charles, Clover wrestling: The Clover sophomore won the Region 3-5A title at 132 pounds to help improve his individual record to 23-1 this season at Fort Mill on Jan. 30. Charles was also named Wrestler of the Year in his region and helped his Clover team to the program’s first-ever region title as well.

MJ Collins, Westminster Catawba boys’ basketball: The 6-4 junior had 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead Westminster Catawba to an 87-76 win over Gaston Christian on Jan. 29. Westminster Catawba (10-1) has won six straight games.

Lauren Deal, Clover girls’ basketball: Clover played for the first time in almost a month last week, and the team’s 5-6 senior shooting guard was a huge factor in its return: Deal had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Clover to a 67-24 victory at Boiling Springs on Jan. 26. Three days later, Deal had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in another double-digit win over Boiling Springs. Clover is 10-1 this season.

DJ Ealey, Andrew Jackson boys’ basketball: The senior nearly doubled his season average, scoring 27 points per game in wins over Central Pageland and rival North Central this week: Ealey had 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 68-32 win over Central Pageland on Jan. 26. The next night, Ealey was even better — pouring in 30 points (including six 3-pointers) and notching five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead Andrew Jackson to an 87-38 victory at North Central. Ealey is averaging 14.2 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for Andrew Jackson (7-3) this season.

Dashawn Johnson, Great Falls basketball: Johnson had a double-double — 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists — in a 63-36 victory over McBee on Jan. 28. The next night, Johnson had 12 points in a 74-41 win at McBee. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points per game for Great Falls (3-5) this season.

Steven Johnson, Nation Ford wrestling: The Falcons’ senior went 3-0 this week to win the Region 3-5A title at 152 pounds at Fort Mill on Jan. 30. Johnson is 10-0 this season overall with nine bonus-point victories.

Connor Stukitz, Catawba Ridge wrestling: The Copperheads’ junior defeated Indian Land’s Jaxon Berringer by pin at 120 pounds to improve his individual record to 7-2 this season.

Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson basketball: Watkins had 27 points and 16 assists in a victory over Central Pageland on Jan. 26. The next day, the lefty forward had 28 points in a 51-29 win over Chesterfield. Watkins, a 6-1 eighth-grader, is averaging 19.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game for Andrew Jackson (5-1) this season.

Gracie Wilson, Rock Hill basketball: The 5-6 junior showed just how important she was to her Rock Hill team last week: Wilson struggled last Tuesday night (Jan. 26) — scoring just one point, grabbing four rebounds, three assists and two steals — and Rock Hill suffered only its second loss of the season, 65-38. That said, Wilson came out with a vengeance later in the week when she notched 18 points (including five 3-pointers) with four boards, one assist and one steal to lead Rock Hill to a 63-56 win over Ridge View on Jan. 29. Wilson is averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game for Rock Hill (16-2) this season.

Want to nominate?

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.