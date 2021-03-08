It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest Player of the Week (March 8)

With the winter high school sports season drawing to a close and the spring season beginning, The Herald has a strong mix of finalists in this week’s Player of the Week voting.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published below includes statistics through March 6. Voting opened on Monday, March 8.)

South Pointe had a bunch of heroic performances today, but Quan Peterson was the one who engineered the five-point swing in the final minute that put the Stallions up for good.



Meet this week’s finalists

Burns Brazzell, Northwestern soccer: The Trojans’ senior scored four goals and had one assist to lead Northwestern to a 7-3, season-opening win over South Pointe on March 2.

George Coffey, Nation Ford lacrosse: The Falcons’ senior defender notched five ground balls and one takeaway to help Nation Ford defeat previously unbeaten Boilings Springs, 14-4, on March 4. Nation Ford is 2-1 this season.

Auri French, Fort Mill lacrosse: The Yellow Jackets’ junior had 10 goals and six assists in three games this week: French had five goals and two assists in a 15-10 win over Lake Norman on March 1. She also had three goals and three assists in a 17-7 win at Clover on March 4. And then the next day, French had two more goals and one assist in a 13-7 loss to Charlotte Catholic. French has 14 goals and eight assists for Fort Mill (3-1) this season.

JG Garon, Legion Collegiate soccer: The Lancers’ senior had a goal and an assist to help Legion Collegiate to a 6-1 win over Gray Collegiate on March 5. Legion Collegiate also lost 4-0 at Indian Land on March 3. The Lancers are 1-1 this season.

Laila Hankerson, Rock Hill basketball: The 5-foot-6 sophomore scored 16 points in Rock Hill’s 55-38 loss to Clover in the 5A Upper State championship against Clover at Northwestern on March 1. Rock Hill finished the season with 20-3 record.

Kaleem Heard, Northwestern wrestling: The Trojans’ senior finished a perfect 13-0 season by winning a 5A state wrestling championship at 132 pounds at Dreher High on March 6. Heard has won an individual state title in each of his four years in high school.

Quan Peterson, South Pointe basketball: The 6-foot junior scored 16 points and had five steals to lead the Stallions to their first ever state boys’ basketball state championship with a 52-50 win over Hilton Head at USC Aiken on March 6. Peterson scored seven points in the last minute of the state title game. Peterson also had 19 points in an 82-74 victory over Greenville at Dorman in the 4A Upper State Championship game on March 1. South Pointe finished 15-5 this season.

Madilynn Robertson, Andrew Jackson soccer: The Volunteers’ freshman had five goals in two games this past week: Robertson had one goal as Andrew Jackson lost on penalty kicks (4-2) after tying at two in regulation and overtime on March 1. Robertson also had four goals in a 5-2 win over Lewisville on March 4. Andrew Jackson also lost to York, 3-0, last week.

Emma Sexton, Catawba Ridge lacrosse: The Copperheads’ senior accounted for seven goals, scoring five times to go with two assists in a season-opening, 11-0 victory at Greer on March 2. Sexton is a Lander University commit.

Aylesha Wade, Clover basketball: The 5-foot-6 senior scored 23 points and notched six rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block to lead Clover to a 55-38, 5A Upper State championship win over Rock Hill at Northwestern on March 1. Clover and Sumter’s 5A state championship game was postponed because of COVID related issues, The Herald reported last week. The game will be played at a later date no later than March 20. Wade, a Charlotte 49ers’ commit, is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game for Clover (17-1) this season.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.