It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest Player of the Week (March 22)

It's time to vote for The Herald's latest Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below.

(Information published below includes statistics through March 21. Voting opened on Monday, March 22.)

This week’s finalists

Adrienne Cooper, Catawba Ridge soccer: Cooper had two goals and one assist in a 12-0 win at York on March 16. The sophomore also had two goals and one more assist in a 15-0 victory at Lancaster on March 19. Cooper has nine goals and four assists for Catawba Ridge (5-0) this season.

Kollin Crepeau, Legion Collegiate baseball: The Lancers’ senior went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base to lead Legion Collegiate to an 8-0 win at Buford on March 20. Crepeau is batting .417 with two runs scored, a RBI and three stolen bases for Legion Collegiate (3-1) this season.

Ashlee Creque, Rock Hill track: The Bearcats’ senior had personal-best performances as she won the high jump, long jump and triple jump in a home meet against Spring Valley on March 17: Creque had her personal-best high jump of 5-2, and she also had a personal-record of 33-7 in the triple jump in the same meet. Creque was also a standout on the Rock Hill girls’ basketball team this year.

Henry Futch, Rock Hill tennis: The Bearcats’ freshman stayed unbeaten (4-0) in singles this week with a dramatic comeback win at Spring Valley on March 15. Futch lost the first set 6-0, then came back to win the second set 6-4, before winning the third-set tie-breaker 18-16 for the victory. Futch had Rock Hill’s only win, as Spring Valley won the team match, 5-1. Rock Hill is 3-1 this season.

Darby Grigg, Northwestern soccer: The Trojans’ sophomore forward scored four goals to lead Northwestern to a 5-0 win over Ridge View on March 17. Grigg, who is also a standout on the Trojans’ girls’ basketball team, has nine goals for Northwestern (3-0) this season.

Brady Kam, Fort Mill lacrosse: The Yellow Jackets’ freshman goalkeeper had 34 saves in two games this week: Kam had 15 saves on 26 shots in an 11-4 loss to Charlotte Country Day on March 15. He also had 19 saves on 33 shots in a 14-2 loss to JL Mann on Jan. 20. Kam has notched 85 total saves for Fort Mill (2-5) this season.

Faith Matthews, Indian Land softball: The Warriors’ senior got her season started with a bang — going 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and three runs batted in to lead Indian Land to a 12-4, season-opening win at Chester on March 15. Matthews is Lander University commit.

Ron Robinson, Lancaster baseball: The Bruins’ junior tossed a complete-game on March 15, only allowing two hits and striking out 15 to lead Lancaster to a 2-0 win over Fairfield Central. Robinson hit .455 in the Comporium Preseason Tournament earlier this month. Lancaster is 1-0 this season.

Gabe Simmons, Nation Ford baseball: Simmons started the week going 1-for-1 at the plate with a double, two runs batted in and three runs scored in a 21-7 win at South Pointe on March 15. The sophomore then went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in a 15-2 victory over Catawba Ridge on March 17. Simmons finished off the week going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two more runs in an 8-0 win over South Pointe on March 19. Simmons is hitting .667 with nine RBI and 11 runs scored for Nation Ford (5-1) this season.

Aylesha Wade, Clover basketball: The 5-foot-6 senior guard scored the game-winning basket with about 20 seconds left to help Clover beat Sumter, 40-38, on March 20. The shot ultimately delivered Clover its first girls’ basketball state championship. Wade, a Charlotte 49ers’ commit, had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in the championship game. Wade averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals per game this season. Clover finished its season 18-1 overall.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.