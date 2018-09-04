Tri-County players of the week: QB sets new school record for single-game offense

Tri-County Coaches Association players of the week (from Week 2)

5A schools

Offensive player of the week: Sebastian Lach, Fort Mill - senior had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Lancaster last Thursday.

Defensive player: Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern - senior cornerback made six tackles, defended seven passes, with four breakups, and also returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown.

Offensive lineman: Hunter Burbank, Northwestern - Burbank had an 85 percent grade-out against Dorman, with three knockdowns and zero sacks allowed.

Defensive lineman: John Odom, Northwestern - senior notched 11 tackles, with two for a loss and four QB hurries against Dorman.

Special teams: Nick Acus, Northwestern - Acus hit a 34-yard field goal and was 3-for-3 on extra points against Dorman. Dorman averaged just 10 yards per kickoff return.

1A, 2A, 3A, 4A schools

Offensive player of the week: Tahleek Steele, South Pointe - Stallions’ senior QB had a big night against Nation Ford, completing 19-of-23 passes for 384 yards and five TDs. Steele also ran the ball six times for 69 yards and a touchdown. His total of 453 yards set a new South Pointe school record for single-game total offense.

Defensive player: Immanuel Bush, Lancaster - junior linebacker made nine tackles against Fort Mill last week, and also had four sacks and four tackles-for-loss.

Offensive lineman: Fred Reid, Lancaster - senior guard had a 92 percent grade-out against Fort Mill, with three pancake blocks to boot.

Defensive lineman: Teddy Murphy, Chester - junior pass-rusher had 10 tackles, two sacks and a QB pressure against Rock Hill.

Special teams: Isaac Ross, South Pointe - senior receiver had a 49-yard punt return touchdown against Nation Ford.

Sept. 4, 2018 S.C. high school football state rankings

Chester is tied for second in the 3A state rankings that came out on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. The Cyclones handled Rock Hill last week and received the same amount of votes as Chapman, which routed Boiling Springs. South Pointe remained second in 4A, following the Stallions’ demolition of Nation Ford, while Great Falls (1A) and Indian Land (3A) received votes.

5A

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Hillcrest

7. Berkeley

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: West Florence, Greenwood, Lexington and Spartanburg.

4A

1. Hartsville (15)

2. South Pointe

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. Greer

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Westwood

8. Greenville

9. North Augusta

10. Daniel

Receiving votes: Eastside, Brookland-Cayce, Marlboro County, Beaufort, Wren and Lakewood.

3A





1. Dillon (15)

2. Chapman and Chester (tie)

4. Gilbert

5. Woodruff

6. Wade Hampton (H)

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Broome

9. May River

10. Camden

Receiving votes: Aynor, Academic Magnet, Palmetto, Newberry, Indian Land, Hanahan, Academic Magnet, Seneca and Chesnee.

2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Saluda

6. Ninety-Six

7. Southside Christian

8. Hannah-Pamplico

9. Whale Branch

10. Timberland

Receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Silver Bluff, Batesburg-Leesville, Fox Creek, Landrum, Chesterfield, Woodland, Latta and Gray Collegiate.

1A

1. Lamar (15)

2. Lake View

3. Wagener-Salley

4. C.E Murray

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Dixie

7. Timmonsville

8. Hemingway

9. St. John’s

10. Blackville-Hilda

Receiving votes: Great Falls, Denmark-Olar, Branchville, Williston-Elko, Green Sea–Floyds and Baptist Hill.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Ian Guerin; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.