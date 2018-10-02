Which S.C. HS football teams are still unbeaten? And who won Tri-County awards?

Tri-County players of the week (from Week 6)
5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Narii Gaither, Rock Hill - senior running back had 11 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns during the Bearcats’ win over Fort Mill.
Defensive player: Nick Ervin, Rock Hill - the senior defensive back made two tackles, intercepted a pass, returned a fumble recovery 53 yards for a touchdown and also blocked a field goal during the Bearcats’ win over Fort Mill.
Offensive lineman: Carson Murray, Rock Hill - the junior center graded 94 percent with four knockdown blocks against Fort Mill.
Defensive lineman: Jalyn Shannon, Rock Hill - Shannon made 10 tackles, with four for a loss, two sacks and four QB hurries during the win over Fort Mill.
Special teams: Collin Muschik, Rock Hill - Muschik hit 9-of-9 extra point attempts and kicked two touchbacks against Fort Mill.
1A - 4A schools
Offensive player of the week: Stephen Oglesby, York - the senior had 15 carries for 170 yards, a 10-yard catch and a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during the Cougars’ win over Ridge View.
Defensive player: Ly’Terrence Mills, Chester - Mills recorded 14 tackles during the Cyclones’ win over Indian Land, including three tackles-for-loss.
Offensive lineman: R.J. Stevenson, Lancaster - Stevenson graded 94 percent, with three pancakes and zero sacks allowed during the Bruins’ win over Richland Northeast.
Defensive lineman: Dorian Manning, South Pointe - Manning made eight tackles, recorded a QB pressure, broke up a pass and blocked a field goal attempt during the Stallions’ win over Westwood.
Special teams: J.Q. Guinn, York - defensive lineman blocked a Ridge View extra point late in the Cougars’ one-point win against the Blazers.
Undefeated S.C. high school football teams headed into Week 7
Several teams fell off The Undefeateds Map this week. Wade Hampton (the Lowcountry, 3A one) was blitzed 57-20 by fellow unbeaten Bamberg-Ehrhardt, West Florence fell to increasingly tough-looking 3A Camden, Westwood went down to South Pointe despite a valiant effort, Travelers Rest lost a 56-55 overtime shootout to Eastside, and maybe the biggest surprise of the weekend, Gray Collegiate handling Lamar 38-12. Defending 1A state champs Lamar had won 18 games in a row.
Click on the icons to learn more about the teams:
Latest state rankings (headed into Week 7)
5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Dorman
3. Fort Dorchester
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Byrnes
6. Berkeley
7. Sumter
8. Gaffney
9. Summerville
10. River Bluff
Votes received: Blythewood, West Florence.
4A
1. Hartsville (14)
2. South Pointe
3. Greer
4. Myrtle Beach
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Daniel
7. Marlboro County
8. Westwood
9. Wren
10. Walhalla
Receiving votes: Eastside, Greenville, Belton-Honea Path, Brookland-Cayce, Lancaster.
3A
1. Dillon (14)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Woodruff
5. Camden
6. May River
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Gilbert
9. Wade Hampton (H)
10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Pendleton, Southside, Broome, Union County.
2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
2. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Southside Christian
7. Saluda
8. Hannah-Pamplico
9. Timberland
10. Landrum
Also receiving votes: Andrews, Woodland, Whale Branch, Latta.
1A
1. Lamar (9)
2. Wagener-Salley (4)
3. Lake View (1)
4. Dixie
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Baptist Hill
7. Hemingway
8. Timmonsville
9. C.E. Murray
10. St. John’s and Branchville (tie)
Receiving votes: Blackville Hilda, Denmark-Olar, Green Sea-Floyds.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Ian Guerin; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
