South Pointe football OC was finalist for head job. Now he’s headed elsewhere

Jason McManus was an integral part of four consecutive football state championships at South Pointe High School.

Now, he’ll try to become an equally important part of Spartanburg High School’s football future.

The Stallions’ former offensive coordinator signed a teaching/coaching contract Wednesday afternoon. He’ll teach physical education at Spartanburg High and become the Vikings’ new play-caller.

“The relationships that I’ve built here and the way our coaches and players have treated me has been humbling and very rewarding, and is something that’s gonna last with me a lifetime,” said McManus. “It’s been an amazing run, what I’ve been able to experience and be a part of is something a lot of coaches don’t get to experience. So I’m really grateful for that. But I’m also excited about being able to start a run, a tradition, somewhere else.”

South Pointe very nearly lost McManus several times in the last few years. He was a finalist for head coaching positions at Camden, Union County and Woodruff. He also was a finalist for the recent vacancy at South Pointe, which went to DeVonte Holloman.





“I just started evaluating what was the next best step for me in my coaching career,” said McManus. “Just a chance to go somewhere else and coach and learn and grow was very appealing.”

Working at Spartanburg, five-time state champs and one of South Carolina’s annual 5A football powerhouses, had obvious appeal.





McManus had previously coached under future Hall of Famers Bobby Carroll and Strait Herron. Spartanburg head coach Chris Miller was inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame last December.

Spartanburg’s school district has immense resources and is opening a brand new state of the art school facility this coming school year. Plus, the Vikings play their home games at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium.

It’s been a busy month for McManus. He’s still working out when he’ll officially leave South Pointe for Spartanburg. And he’s hit the coaching clinic circuit hard, giving presentations on his offensive ideas at clinics in Boston, Chicago, L.A., D.C., and Atlanta. The players carrying out those ideas on projector screens in ballrooms and convention centers across America were South Pointe Stallions.

“The success our players have had has given me a chance to go and speak and show other coaches what our players have done,” he said. “It’s opened doors for me.”